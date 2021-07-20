Ann Arbor named most educated city in US ... again

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Once again, Ann Arbor leads the pack on WalletHub’s list of most educated cities in the United States.

Known as the home of the University of Michigan and a high-ranking public school system, the midwestern city has continuously sat in the top spot for several years.

This year, Ann Arbor received a score of 94.02 points, out of 100, besting the second-most educated metropolitan area by over 11 points.

A personal finance company, WalletHub compares 150 of the most populated metropolitan statistical areas across the US every year to see where the most educated Americans live.

Cities are given a score out of 100 points based on 11 key metrics, including quality of public school system, gender and racial gaps in education and number of summer learning opportunities.

According to the report, Tree Town has the highest percentage of high school diploma, associate degree and bachelor’s degree holders.

It sits in a three-way tie with San Francisco, CA, and Trenton, NJ, for having the highest percentage of graduate or professional degree holders.

Ann Arbor ranked first in the metric categories of “Educational Attainment” and ‘Quality of Education & Attainment Gap;” however, it has one of the largest racial education gaps, ranking 136 out of 150.

The East Lansing-Lansing metropolitan area was the only other Michigan city in the top 50 rankings coming in 29th. Grand Rapids-Kentwood was 70, Detroit-Warren-Dearborn was 78 and Flint sits at 123 for the second year in a row.

Here are the top 10 areas:

Ann Arbor, MI San Jose, CA Washington, DC San Francisco, CA Madison, WI Boston, MA Durham, NC Seattle, WA Austin, TX Provo, UT

Find more details on the methodology and findings on WalletHub’s study here.