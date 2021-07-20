Partly Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

Intermittent lane closures to affect several Ann Arbor streets starting Wednesday

Roadwork will last through Aug. 6

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Road flagger sign.
Road flagger sign. (Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – If you’ll be driving in the city on Wednesday, beware of widespread intermittent road closures as part of the Ann Arbor’s Preventative Maintenance Project.

The work will begin on Wednesday and will continue through Aug. 6.

The work, which includes asphalt patching, will start on Pontiac Street and will progress to the following streets in this order:

  • East Madison Street
  • Hill Street
  • South Forest Avenue
  • Beakes Street
  • Newport Road
  • East Liberty Street
  • West Liberty Street

Both directions of travel on each street will be maintained by flagging operations except on Beakes Street, since it is a one-way street.

Roadwork crews will be working Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be maintained by contractors during construction.

