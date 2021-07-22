Partly Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

2021 CatVideoFest coming to Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater

Shows will run July 25, 27

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

CatVideoFest returns to the Michigan Theater.
CatVideoFest returns to the Michigan Theater. (Pexels)

ANN ARBOR – Cat people, listen up. Get ready for 72 minutes of hilarity at the Michigan Theater.

CatVideoFest returns on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. with a preshow screening of the Michigan Theater Foundation’s original Ann Arbor Creature Feature.

“CatVideoFest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses,” reads the Michigan Theater’s website.

The event raises money for various local animal welfare organizations, cat charities and shelters. Ten percent of proceeds will go toward the Humane Society of Huron Valley and its Tiny Lions Cat Cafe.

Ticket pricing:

  • General: $10.50
  • Students, seniors, U.S. veterans: $8.50
  • Michigan Theater Foundation members: $8

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

