2021 CatVideoFest coming to Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater

ANN ARBOR – Cat people, listen up. Get ready for 72 minutes of hilarity at the Michigan Theater.

CatVideoFest returns on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. with a preshow screening of the Michigan Theater Foundation’s original Ann Arbor Creature Feature.

“CatVideoFest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses,” reads the Michigan Theater’s website.

The event raises money for various local animal welfare organizations, cat charities and shelters. Ten percent of proceeds will go toward the Humane Society of Huron Valley and its Tiny Lions Cat Cafe.

Ticket pricing:

General: $10.50

Students, seniors, U.S. veterans: $8.50

Michigan Theater Foundation members: $8

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.