Ann Arbor police: Attacks on three women still under investigation, public should remain alert

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Police Department has backtracked on its initial report that a person of interest was in custody for the three recent attacks on women in the city.

The department said it had taken someone into custody on Monday evening in connection to an unrelated incident and that the investigation is still ongoing.

“The Ann Arbor Police department had someone in custody on an unrelated incident on Monday evening (7/19) and we are not ruling anyone out at this point,” Lt. Bonnie Theil wrote A4 via email. “We are not comfortable reporting that this individual is or isn’t a suspect currently as this is an ongoing investigation and we have much more to do.

“We would like the public to continue to remain alert and to continue to contact us with any information or tips while we continue this investigation.”

According to police, all three assaults took place late at night in downtown Ann Arbor over three days.

The first assault occurred in Nickels Arcade at 10 p.m. on Friday when a man punched a woman in the face and told her to be quiet. The woman reportedly began screaming and kicked him in the groin, after which the man fled on foot.

The second assault took place at 4 a.m. on Saturday near North Division and Catherine streets when a man jumped in front of a woman, punched her, gripped her throat and told her to be quiet. The woman, who is a student, reportedly kicked him and was able to get away.

The third assault occurred on Sunday at 11:14 p.m. near Ashley and West Huron streets when a man reportedly forced a woman into a portable toilet where he assaulted her. The woman was able to get away and called out to nearby friends, who contacted police. The man then fled on foot.

Initially, police said the person of interest was described as a man in his early 20s who is clean-shaven and about six feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Dawn Murphy by phone at 734-794-6930, extension 49302 or by emailing dmurphy@a2gov.org. Tips can also be sent to AAPD’s anonymous tip line at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.