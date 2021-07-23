United Way, Washtenaw County hosting annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event in August

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Help stuff buses full of school supplies for Washtenaw County children.

Between August 2-6, United Way and Washtenaw County employees are banding together to collect school supplies for area children in the county’s public school district.

Community members are encouraged to donate as part of a “united” effort during the “Stuff the Bus” event, said a release.

Two full-size buses will be parked outside two Washtenaw County Target locations from 8:30 am. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday waiting to be filled with backpacks, crayons, pencils, binders and more

One bus will be at the 2000 Waters Rd Target location in Ann Arbor near Ann Arbor-Saline Rd. The other will be at the 3749 Carpenter Rd. Target location in Ypsilanti.

“There are so many children right here in Washtenaw County who start the school year without the necessary school supplies. Washtenaw County employees, in partnership with the United Way, are hosting the 14th annual Stuff the Bus event to help these students have the tools they need to be successful by collecting donated schools supplies from employees and the public. This year, I am proud to announce we will have two drop off locations, one in Ypsilanti and one in Ann Arbor. Every year the employees and citizens of this County continue to give generously to this cause and once again this year I would like to encourage all of you to come out and donate to a worthy event which benefits children right here in the community and impacts their futures in a big way.” Gregory Dill, Washtenaw County Administrator

Suggested donations include: