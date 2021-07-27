Second annual Workplace Mental Health Conference returns to U-M Aug. 18

Employee mental health was put into focus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANN ARBOR – As Michigan workplaces see more and more employees return to work, employee mental health and support continues to be a topic of conversation.

The second annual Workplace Mental Health Conference at the University of Michigan’s Eisenberg Family Depression Center will aim to help employers better support their workers by bringing together key stakeholders in the field.

The virtual event will cover topics like innovations in workplace mental health, how to transform company culture, case studies, and presentations on compassion in the workplace and millennials.

The event will run from 1:15-6 p.m.

Following the main conference, networking sessions will be offered to participants.

What to expect, according to the event’s website:

Hear an inspiring plenary address from Timothy State, SVP of Associate Health and Well-being at Humana

Discover real-world strategies for your workplace

Learn tips to kickstart your workplace mental health initiative

Hear from well-respected industry experts

Get your questions answered through interactive Q&A

Learn from a selection of personal stories, case studies, and panel discussions

Rub (virtual) elbows with other attendees during themed networking sessions

Earn Continuing Education Units

Tickets range from $25-$95 and can be purchased here.

For questions about the event, contact Danielle Taubman at dtaubman@med.umich.edu.