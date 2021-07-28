Annual Monarch Migration Festival returns to Leslie Science & Nature Center in September

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020 file photo, a Monarch butterfly pauses in a field of Goldenrod at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. In scientific papers released Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, scientists say they worry that the world is losing about 1% or 2% of its insects each year to climate change, insecticides, herbicide, land use changes, invasive species and light pollution. Monarch butterflies are among well known species that best illustrate insect problems and declines, according to University of Connecticut entomologist David Wagner, lead author in the special package of studies written by 56 scientists from around the globe. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Join the Leslie Science & Nature Center to celebrate the annual journey of the Monarch butterfly at this year’s Monarch Migration Festival on Sunday, September 12.

From 1-4 p.m. community members will play games, do activities, hang out with local LSNC partners and see a kaleidoscope of Monarchs (yes, that’s what you call a group of butterflies).

In 2020, the event was held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, participants at the in-person event can release their own Monarch butterfly or sponsor a release by the nature center.

Registration is required to attend. Tickets cost $7 per person.

According to Leslie Science & Nature Center, $5.50 of each registration fee directly supports local butterfly conservation efforts.

Families wanting to further help local pollinators at home can buy a $25 Pollinator Partners Pack with their registration. Each pack contains resources on pollinators and seeds for a pollinator garden. Quantities are limited.

The Leslie Science & Nature Center is at 1831 Traver Road.

Find more about the annual event at www.lesliesnc.org/monarch-migration-festival.