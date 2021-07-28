Annual Monarch Migration Festival returns to Leslie Science & Nature Center in September

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Join the Leslie Science & Nature Center to celebrate the annual journey of the Monarch butterfly at this year’s Monarch Migration Festival on Sunday, September 12.
From 1-4 p.m. community members will play games, do activities, hang out with local LSNC partners and see a kaleidoscope of Monarchs (yes, that’s what you call a group of butterflies).
In 2020, the event was held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, participants at the in-person event can release their own Monarch butterfly or sponsor a release by the nature center.
Registration is required to attend. Tickets cost $7 per person.
According to Leslie Science & Nature Center, $5.50 of each registration fee directly supports local butterfly conservation efforts.
Families wanting to further help local pollinators at home can buy a $25 Pollinator Partners Pack with their registration. Each pack contains resources on pollinators and seeds for a pollinator garden. Quantities are limited.
The Leslie Science & Nature Center is at 1831 Traver Road.
Find more about the annual event at www.lesliesnc.org/monarch-migration-festival.