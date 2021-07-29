Mostly Cloudy icon
85º
wdiv logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

All About Ann Arbor

Prosecutors: Ann Arbor man used social media to lure young girls, coerce them into sexual acts

Mother of girl alerted authorities

Victor Williams, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: All About Ann Arbor, News, Local, Local News, Ann Arbor Crime, Crime, Local Crime, Social Media, Alec Stubbs, Wayne County
Prosecutors: Ann Arbor man used social media to lure young girls
Prosecutors: Ann Arbor man used social media to lure young girls

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – An Ann Arbor man is facing charges, accused of luring young girls on social media and coercing them into performing sexual acts when they met.

Alec Stubbs, 23, appeared in a Wayne County courtroom for arraignment on Thursday. Prosecutors said he was caught by undercover sheriff’s deputies.

A young girl’s mother tipped off the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office after she said she saw a conversation between Stubbs and her daughter on Tik Tok.

The department then started an undercover investigation using Snapchat.

“Someone was soliciting her child to be part of these lewd acts,” said Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington.

Washington said Stubbs may have had previous interactions with other minors.

Stubbs is accused of engaging in graphic communication with a minor and luring juveniles to his house through social media apps. Officials believe that he would give the minor’s marijuana and coerce them into engaging in sexual acts.

“One of our undercover officers made contact with the subject on Snapchat, posing as a 15-year-old,” Washington said.

The conversation between the two was said to be extremely inappropriate.

The department is asking for parents to monitor their children’s devices.

“There are so many children on these sites and especially with school being out, they’re on the communication devices all the time,” Washington said.

Read: More local crime coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Victor Williams joined Local 4 News in October of 2019 after working for WOIO in Cleveland, OH, WLOX News in Biloxi, MS, and WBBJ in Jackson, TN. Victor developed a love for journalism after realizing he was a great speaker and writer at an early age.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter