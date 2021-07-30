City of Ann Arbor launching licensing system for short term rentals Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Saturday, those offering short-term rentals around Tree Town can register and license their properties online.

The City of Ann Arbor is using its new STREAM online portal to offer community members a convenient way to register their short-term rental units.

In September 2020, the city adopted an ordinance requiring the annual registration of short-term rentals within the city to make sure that they are compliant with Ann Arbor city code.

The new system can be used to submit applications, to upload documents, submit payments and print licenses. Automated renewal reminders will be sent out 60 days before license expiration on the portal dashboard and through email, the city said.

Short term rentals are defied by chapter 97 of Ann Arbor City Code as any dwelling that is partly or wholly rented for compensation for 30 consecutive days or less by those who are not the owner or who are not using the unit as a principal residence.

According to the city, short term rentals are classified in three ways:

“Non-Principal Residence Short-Term Rental – A short-term rental that is not the primary residence of the property owner. These short- term rentals are only eligible in the City’s mixed-use zoning districts.

Principal Residence Homestay – A short-term rental where the permanent resident of that dwelling hosts visitors in their home for compensation, while the permanent resident remains home.

Principal Residence Whole House – A short-term rental where the permanent resident of that dwelling hosts visitors in their home for compensation, without remaining home during the period of rental.”

Licenses need to be purchase for individual units if several are on the same property. The application fee is $500, which includes police, fire treasury and rental review, administration cost for processing and the certificate to post onsite, the city said.

Licenses are renewed annually on the date of issuance.

Registration and licenses can be applied for here under the license tab.