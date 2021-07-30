Mostly Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

Portion of Border-to-Border Trail in Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park to close for repairs

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Wooden vehicle bridge at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor.
Wooden vehicle bridge at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – A section of the Border-to-Border Trail at Gallup Park will close for repairs at the beginning of August.

The segment between the vehicle bridge and Mitchell Field will be sectioned off for ongoing maintenance, which the city is expecting to complete by late October.

A specific start date will be announced soon.

During construction, signs and barricades will be set up to detour trail users around the area.

The Border-to-Border Trail features 35 miles of non-motorized pathways throughout Washtenaw County. It has six trail corridors in Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Dexter and Ypsilanti.

To see a map of the trail, click here.

