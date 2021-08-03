Partly Cloudy icon
List: Washtenaw County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinics in August

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, May 15, 2021, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine lie in a box during a vaccine campaign at the Vaccine Village in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. Germany will start offering Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccinations for all children and teenagers aged 12 and older, as pressure mounts to vaccinate more young people as schools return from summer vacations. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FILE)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Every month the Washtenaw County Health Department offers free COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics around the county.

In August, clinics will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-shot Pfizer vaccines.

Young community members age 12 and older are able to get the Pfizer jab but the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is restricted to adults age 18 and older.

Appointments are not needed to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here’s where you can find upcoming clinics:

THE VILLAS APARTMENTS (2911 Bynan Dr., Ypsilanti)

  • Wednesday, August 4: 3-5 p.m.
  • Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

SCIO FARMS MANUFACTURED HOUSING COMMUNITY (6655 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor)

  • Thursday, August 5: 3-4:30 p.m.
  • Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
  • Those who get their first Pfizer dose at this pop-up will need to get the 2nd dose at a local pharmacy or at the Health Department at 555 Towner in Ypsilanti.

COACHVILLE MOBILE HOME PARK (3423 Carpenter Rd., Ypsilanti)

  • Tuesday, August 10: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

ASPEN CHASE APARTMENTS (2960 International Dr., Ypsilanti)

  • Wednesday, August 11: 3-5 p.m.
  • Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson

CAN BRYANT COMMUNITY CENTER (3 W. Eden Ct., Ann Arbor)

  • Thursday, August 12: 10 a.m. - noon
  • Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
  • Those who get their first Pfizer dose at this pop-up will need to get the 2nd dose at a local pharmacy or at the Health Department at 555 Towner in Ypsilanti.

DOS HERMANOS MARKET (412 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti)

  • Friday, August 13: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
  • Those who get their first Pfizer dose at this pop-up will need to get the 2nd dose at a local pharmacy or at the Health Department at 555 Towner in Ypsilanti.

GREATER MISSION FAITH (670 Onandaga Ave., Ypsilanti)

  • Tuesday, August 17: 1-3 p.m.
  • Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
  • Those who get their first Pfizer dose at this pop-up will need to get the 2nd dose at a local pharmacy or at the Health Department at 555 Towner in Ypsilanti.

MANCHESTER MANOR MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITY (101 Hibbard Rd., Manchester)

  • Wednesday, August 18: 10 a.m. - noon
  • Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
  • Those who get their first Pfizer dose at this pop-up will need to get the 2nd dose at a local pharmacy or at the Health Department at 555 Towner in Ypsilanti.

Vaccine clinics are also held between 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at the Health Department at 555 Towner St. in Ypsilanti.

Learn more about the Health Department clinics at washtenaw.org/3269/COVID-19-Vaccination.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

