List: Washtenaw County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinics in August

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Every month the Washtenaw County Health Department offers free COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics around the county.
In August, clinics will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-shot Pfizer vaccines.
Young community members age 12 and older are able to get the Pfizer jab but the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is restricted to adults age 18 and older.
Appointments are not needed to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Here’s where you can find upcoming clinics:
THE VILLAS APARTMENTS (2911 Bynan Dr., Ypsilanti)
- Wednesday, August 4: 3-5 p.m.
- Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
SCIO FARMS MANUFACTURED HOUSING COMMUNITY (6655 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor)
- Thursday, August 5: 3-4:30 p.m.
- Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
- Those who get their first Pfizer dose at this pop-up will need to get the 2nd dose at a local pharmacy or at the Health Department at 555 Towner in Ypsilanti.
COACHVILLE MOBILE HOME PARK (3423 Carpenter Rd., Ypsilanti)
- Tuesday, August 10: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
ASPEN CHASE APARTMENTS (2960 International Dr., Ypsilanti)
- Wednesday, August 11: 3-5 p.m.
- Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
CAN BRYANT COMMUNITY CENTER (3 W. Eden Ct., Ann Arbor)
- Thursday, August 12: 10 a.m. - noon
- Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
- Those who get their first Pfizer dose at this pop-up will need to get the 2nd dose at a local pharmacy or at the Health Department at 555 Towner in Ypsilanti.
DOS HERMANOS MARKET (412 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti)
- Friday, August 13: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
- Those who get their first Pfizer dose at this pop-up will need to get the 2nd dose at a local pharmacy or at the Health Department at 555 Towner in Ypsilanti.
GREATER MISSION FAITH (670 Onandaga Ave., Ypsilanti)
- Tuesday, August 17: 1-3 p.m.
- Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
- Those who get their first Pfizer dose at this pop-up will need to get the 2nd dose at a local pharmacy or at the Health Department at 555 Towner in Ypsilanti.
MANCHESTER MANOR MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITY (101 Hibbard Rd., Manchester)
- Wednesday, August 18: 10 a.m. - noon
- Offering Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson
- Those who get their first Pfizer dose at this pop-up will need to get the 2nd dose at a local pharmacy or at the Health Department at 555 Towner in Ypsilanti.
Vaccine clinics are also held between 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at the Health Department at 555 Towner St. in Ypsilanti.
Learn more about the Health Department clinics at washtenaw.org/3269/COVID-19-Vaccination.