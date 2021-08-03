YMCA to host family friendly Ann Arbor Pride watch party

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Celebrate Ann Arbor Pride at a free watch party on Saturday hosted by Ann Arbor YMCA.

Between 1-5 p.m., attendees can watch the virtual pride event in the gymnasium of the downtown Ann Arbor YMCA branch and participate in activities.

There will be mini Zumba classes, arts and crafts, entertainment, giveaways, food and beverages, the Y said.

“The Ann Arbor YMCA is happy to be an Ann Arbor PRIDE sponsor and to host a free Watch Party for our community. As a nonprofit organization that embraces Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, we have offered a variety of LGBTQ+ welcoming programs at the Y, such as: Gender Embodiment Workshops, Out to Swim, and a LGBTQ+ Family & Friends Intergenerational Dance,” said YMCA President and CEO Toni Kayumi in a release.

Ann Arbor Pride first started celebrating the area’s LGBTQ+ community over 25 years ago. The event went online in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Y’s watch party is open to the public but advanced registration is required for attendance. RSVP here by using the keyword “Pride.”

Participating community members not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 are required to wear masks at the indoor event.

The downtown Ann Arbor YMCA branch is at 400 W. Washington Street.