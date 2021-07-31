Ann Arbor Pride to be held virtually for second year this Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Saturday, August 7, Ann Arbor Pride will celebrate the local LGBTQ+ community virtually for the second time.

The annual event will kick off at 10 a.m. with a live stream that will last until 9 p.m.

Ann Arbor Pride first went online in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Organized by the Jim Toy Community Center, the festival has been celebrated for over 25 years.

Entertainment during the day will include vocal performances, yoga, live music, drag revues and DJ performances.

This year, the event will come to a close with a performance by headlining pop singer VINCINT.

Here’s the performance schedule:

10 a.m. - Ann Arbor Pride virtual yoga

11 a.m - Redi Choi

12:30 - Unveiled Belly Dance

1 p.m. - Brody Ray

2:15 p.m. - Lilianna Angel Reyes - Trans Sistas of Color Project

2:30 p.m. - Local drag review

4 p.m. - Outloud Chorus

5 p.m. - Drew De four and Kin Curran

Ad

6:30 p.m. - Drag Revue

8 p.m. - Vincint

Find details here.