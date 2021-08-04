Saturday’s ‘Pull Over Prevention’ clinic to offer car repair, food pantry, COVID-19 vaccines

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Washtenaw County community members can receive minor car repairs, lunch and COVID-19 vaccinations at a “Pull Over Prevention” clinic in Ypsilanti on Saturday.

The event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church House of Solutions on South Harris Road. It is hosted by Pet Pals Mutual Aid, Peace House Ypsilanti and the Huron Valley Democratic Socialists of America,

The monthly prevention clinics provide free exterior car repairs, including lights, tire pressure and fluid levels, to avoid traffic stops by police.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be given by the Washtenaw County Health Department. Several county organizations will be on-site with additional freebies, including pet supplies, free lunch, COVID-19 safety supplies and a drive-thru food pantry, according to a social media post.

Here’s the schedule:

Ad

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Free car repairs, pet supplies, COVID-19 safety supplies, COVID-19 vaccines

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Food pantry from Grace Fellowship Church House of Solutions

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free lunch from FedUp Ministries

Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the clinic. Those wanting to volunteer can sign up through a Google Form.

Grace Fellowship Church House of Solutions is at 1301 S. Harris Rd.