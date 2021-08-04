The Ark in Ann Arbor announces 25th annual Fall Fundraiser

(May Erlewine & The Motivations)

May Erlewine & The Motivations will perform at The Ark on Sept. 26, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – The Ark will be holding its 25th annual Fall Fundraiser on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. featuring May Erlewine & The Motivations.

The event is The Ark’s second largest fundraiser each year after the Ann Arbor Folk Festival.

Americana and folk singer-songwriter May Erlewine will joined by The Motivations described as a “seven-piece dance party funk band that dishes up boogie jams and classic soul cuts.” The Motivations feature vocals, keys, guitar, bass, trumpet, saxophone, organ, drums and percussion.

A dancing area will be reserved on the sides of the stage for those who want to get moving during the performance.

The event will feature a silent online auction with auction items on display during the event at The Ark. All bidding and payment will be processed online.

Here are the ticket levels and benefits, according to a release by The Ark:

Tickets:

Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, August 9 at 10 a.m. Ticket link here.

$500 Platinum

Reserved seating at The Ark, front and center for the show at 8 p.m.

Dinner at Jolly Pumpkin from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Dessert reception at Conor O’Neill’s from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Drinks at The Ark

Ability to re-watch the performance online during the 72 hours following the performance

Tax-deductible contribution to The Ark of $405

$250 Gold

Reserved seating at The Ark, center and just behind Platinum ticket buyers for the show at 8 p.m.

Dinner at Jolly Pumpkin from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Dessert reception at Conor O’Neill’s from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Drinks at The Ark

Ability to re-watch the performance online during the 72 hours following the performance

Tax-deductible contribution to The Ark of $155

$125 Silver

Reserved seating at The Ark in drink rail areas for the show at 8 p.m.

Dessert reception at Conor O’Neill’s from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Drinks at The Ark

Ability to re-watch the performance online during the 72 hours following the performance

Tax-deductible contribution to The Ark of $65

$50 Bronze

General admission seating at The Ark in remaining seats

Tax-deductible contribution to The Ark of $25

$25 Livestream Only

Livestream to be watched live or at any point during the following 72 hours Donation + Livestream Only

Add a donation to your livestream only ticket to cover multiple viewers in your household or to support The Ark at the Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum level (even though you won’t be attending in person).

For more information, contact Tom Stoll or Charlotte Csicsila at 734-761-1800.

The Ark is at 316 S. Main St. For more information and to see upcoming shows, visit www.theark.org.