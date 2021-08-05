Family-run JLC Book Sale returns for third summer sale in August

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The JLC Book Sale is back for its third massive sale this summer.

Between August 18-21, bookworms can browse thousands of low-cost books from the family-run book sale on Stratton Court.

The event has been organized by the Whalen family, who have sold books for over 12 years, and is supported by volunteers and friends who help categorize thousands of donated books.

In 2020, the JFC Book Sale was moved online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This summer the event has three different sales, with the first two having already occurred in June and July.

This year, the community book sale is raising money for Food Gatherers, which distributes food to community members facing food insecurity. When buying books, attendees can leave a tip that will be given to the Washtenaw County organization.

Here’s how it works:

Books are $1 each. Cash or credit.

Other media are sold at the event including DVDs, puzzles, audiobooks, board games and video games. Prices range from $2-$4.

Admission is free.

August 18 is Educators night. From 2-8 pm, teachers and homeschool families are welcome to browse books. Proof must be shown for attendees to receive a 10% discount.

The general public can visit any time between 9 a.m and 8 p.m from August 19-21.

The book sale is held at the Give My Books Drop Off and Book Sorting Facility at 2091 Stratton Ct.

Those wanting to get rid of books can drop them off at the Stratton Court location between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, or organize for the books to be picked up.

The Whalen’s provide pick-up services for the Washtenaw County area and add the donated books to those offered at the annual book sales. More information can be found at GiveMyBooks.com.