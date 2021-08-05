Partly Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

These Ann Arbor roads will soon become two-way streets

Sections of Ashley, First, King streets will be converted to two-way

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A portion of South Ashley Street in downtown Ann Arbor closed to through traffic in March, 2021.
A portion of South Ashley Street in downtown Ann Arbor closed to through traffic in March, 2021. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – Traffic patterns on some downtown streets will soon be changed as a result of the city of Ann Arbor and Downtown Development Authority’s First and Ashley Improvements Project.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 9, work will begin to permanently change Ashley Street between Madison Street and Miller Avenue to allow two-way traffic.

On Monday, Aug. 16, Kingsley Street between Main Street and First Street will undergo changes to allow for a two-way traffic pattern. According to a release by the city, Kingsley Street east of Main Street will remain a one-way street.

Also on Aug. 16, First Street between Kingsley and Madison will be converted to allow two-way traffic.

To indicate the new traffic patterns, permanent signage, signals and road markings will be in place.

For three months, temporary warning signage will be placed in these areas to remind drivers of the traffic changes.

For more information about the project, click here.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

