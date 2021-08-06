Partly Cloudy icon
Sign up for indoor ice skating, hockey lessons in Ann Arbor

Registration is now open for fall, winter, spring lessons

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Registration for ice skating and hockey lessons at Veterans Memorial Park Indoor Ice Arena opened on Friday.

Ice skating lessons offered by the city of Ann Arbor follow the United States Figure Skating Association’s Learn to Skate USA curriculum.

Membership to the USFSA requires a payment of $16 prior to registration. The fee covers liability insurance, a monthly magazine and badges.

See the sessions and prices for instructional skating and hockey lessons below:

  • Session 1 - Sept. 20-Oct. 30 (six classes): $66 resident/$78 nonresident
  • Session 2 - Nov. 1 - Jan. 15 (eight classes): $88 resident/$106 nonresident. No classes 11/26-27 and 12/20-1/1.
  • Session 3 - Jan. 17-March 12 (eight classes): $88 resident/$106 nonresident
  • Session 4 - March 14 - April 30 (six classes): $66 resident/$78 nonresident

Adult hockey agility, skill and drills

Adults looking for a space to improve skating and stick skills and for an opportunity for team play can sign up for the following sessions that will take place Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30-8 a.m.

  • Session 1 - Sept. 20-Jan. 5: $235 (no class 12/20-29)
  • Session 2 - Jan. 10-April 6: $235

According to a city release, the session embraces all skill levels and player needs.

Registration to USA Hockey is required to sign up. Practice lasts 80 minutes, with a scrimmage during the last 25 minutes of practice.

The recreational hockey sessions are designed for players male or female over the age of 18 who have not played in organized leagues.

There are several adult hockey opportunities, including Competitive Adult Hockey, Draft Rec Adult Hockey League, and an Adult Hockey Class.

To learn more or to register for lessons and competitive hockey, visit www.a2gov.org/parksregister.

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

