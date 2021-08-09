Partly Cloudy icon
2021 Taste of Ann Arbor canceled

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A team member of Black Pearl prepares fish tacos during the Taste of Ann Arbor on June 3, 2018. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – Taste of Ann Arbor has been canceled for the second consecutive year due to issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released on Monday, Main Street Area Association said it decided to cancel the event due to widespread staffing shortages at local restaurants.

The risk of holding a large event while COVID cases continue to rise also played a factor in the decision, organizers said.

Crowds pack Main St. to sample dishes from various restaurants at the Taste of Ann Arbor on June 3, 2018. (Meredith Bruckner)

The news comes one week after City Council voted to approve street closures for the event on Sept. 19. Typically taking place in June, Taste of Ann Arbor had been delayed this year due to the pandemic.

In a normal year, eventgoers can sample a wide array of dishes from Ann Arbor restaurants during the daylong event that shuts down Main and Liberty streets.

Organizers said they look forward to next year’s event, set for June 5, 2022.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

