Just Between Friends sale returns to Ann Arbor in September

ANN ARBOR – Just Between Friends Ann Arbor has announced that its fall sale will take place Sept. 23-26 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.

The sale provides parents with a chance to buy and sell gently used and deeply discounted children’s items, including clothing, baby gear, equipment, books, games, toys, furniture and more.

Maternity items are also on sale at the event.

Prices are estimated to range from 50-90% off retail, and more than 400 local families participate in the biannual event.

Tickets are free if you order ahead and $3 at the door. To reserve tickets, click here.

Presale tickets will go on sale on Aug. 11 for parents who want the first look at items before the sale starts. Presale tickets are $5 and shopping will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.

For more information, visit annarbor.jbfsale.com.

Event hours:

Sept. 23: 4-9 p.m. (Tickets must be reserved in advance)

Sept. 24: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sept. 25: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sept. 25 - HALF OFF SALE 4-8 p.m.

Sept. 26 - HALF OFF SALE 9 a.m.-noon

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds are at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd.

FAQs from JBF Ann Arbor’s website:

What forms of payment do you accept?

We accept cash but also happily accept major credit and debit cards.

Are children allowed at the event?

For general admission days, all children are welcome and are free admission. All children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

For presale shopping on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and Thursday, Sept. 23, no children are allowed except for infants in carriers.

What is a presale, and who is eligible to attend a presale?

The presale is an opportunity to shop at Just Between Friends BEFORE we open to the public. Presale passes are for sale to the public -- early access times vary by ticket chosen. Presale tickets will be released on August 11th. They must be pre-reserved and do sell out.

Can I bring a stroller or wagon to the event?

Yes! These are great ways to hold your purchases while you shop.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

You can show us your ticket on your phone or bring your printed ticket.

What is the refund policy?

General admission tickets are not transferrable. They are FREE though so just have your friend get their own. All merchandise purchased at the sale is FINAL, no returns or exchanges.

What is the half off sale?

During the half-price times (see schedule above) many of the remaining items are marked for an additional half-off their tagged price.

How often does this event happen?

We host this community event every spring and fall.

Where do all the items come from?

Families, just like yours, whose kids have outgrown them. Families price their items online and then deliver them to the event, freeing up space in their homes and making money in the process.