Washtenaw County Clean Up-Day coming to Eastern Michigan University on Saturday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Do you have items lying around the house that you don’t want but you’re not sure how to get rid of?

The final Washtenaw County Clean-Up Day of the season will take place at Eastern Michigan University on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The drive-thru event is free, but a $15 is suggested to help cover disposal costs.

Cars should pull into the parking lot across from Rynearson Stadium at 799 N. Newitt Rd. in Ypsilanti.

Here are the types of materials that will be accepted at the event:

Appliances (refrigerator, dryer, air conditioning unit, dehumidifier, etc.)

Bulky household waste (furniture, mattresses, scrap wood, etc.)

Electronics (TVs, computers, entertainment/communication devices, etc.)

Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, cleaning supplies, oil, etc.)

Recyclable materials (glass, paper, plastic, cardboard)

Foam packaging and containers

Scrap metal

Tires (on or off rims; limit to 10 tires)

According to the county, four tires are free and a donation of $5 is suggested for each additional tire to cover labor costs.

One TV, computer or appliance may be dropped off for free. A $10 donation is suggested for each additional item.

When dropping off recycled materials, all cardboard should be separated and containers should be dry and cleaned of food debris.

Materials that will not be accepted include:

Concrete, asphalt, bricks or shingles

Materials in containers larger than 6 gallons

Oxygen or refrigerant tanks

Semi or agricultural tires

Packing peanuts

Expect long wait times. All cars in line by 1 p.m. will receive service. Participants should only bring materials that can be unloaded in 20 minutes or less by themselves.

The Clean-Up Day is for Washtenaw County residents only. Materials from businesses, nonprofits, government agencies and other organizations will not be accepted.

For more information and to see a map of the drop off site, click here.