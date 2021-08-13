Partly Cloudy icon
All About Ann Arbor

Palio in Ann Arbor to host ‘Meet the Winemaker’ evening on Aug. 24

Event will take place on Palio’s rooftop patio

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Glasses of wine.
Glasses of wine. (Pexels)

ANN ARBOR – As summer comes to a close, what better way to enjoy the nice weather than with an indulgent outdoor dinner with family or friends?

Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant Group will host three “Meet the Winemaker” dinners this month with California winemaker Jeff Meyers at locations in Midland, Ann Arbor and Sylvania, Ohio.

Here in Ann Arbor, Palio will be hosting the event on its rooftop patio at 6 p.m. on Aug. 24.

During the evening, guests can meet Meyers, learn about the winemaking process and enjoy a chef-driven five course meal paired with wines crafted at Meyers’ Terra D’Oro Winery in Amador County, California.

Dishes include watermelon gazpacho, olive oil poached halibut, duck confit and more.

Pricing is $65 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 888-456-3463.

To see the full menu and wine pairings, visit the event website.

