Michigan Medicine: No visitors allowed in adult emergency room as COVID cases rise

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine announced new visitor restrictions in its adult emergency department as the result of high demand for adult emergency care and a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Visitors are no longer allowed in the emergency department, including in the waiting room, according to the updated guidelines.

“We understand how difficult visitation restrictions can be for our patients and their families,” read a notice by the health system. “These important, temporary changes will help us minimize the number of people in our hospitals and health centers, and keep risk of infection low.”

All visitors at all Michigan Medicine centers will continue to be screened for symptoms and are required to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status.

To see visitation guidelines for other departments within Michigan Medicine, including children’s emergency services, labor and delivery and surgical procedures, click here.

Positive COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Michigan, which now has a 7-day moving average for daily cases of 1,233 as of Friday. The positivity rate continues to rise, and stood at 7.31% on Friday. The state will provide its next COVID update on Monday.