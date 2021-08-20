Ann Arbor public transportation to offer game day shuttle service

Students and fans walk to Michigan Stadium for the first home football game of the season on Sept. 9, 2017. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Wolverines fans can safely head to the Big House with a game day shuttle service by the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide).

Starting Saturday, September 4, FootballRide will transport fans to and from hotels, parking sites and Michigan Stadium during home games.

Shuttles will run about every 20 minutes between two hours and 30 minutes before game time. Return shuttles will service football fans for approximately one hour after each game, TheRide said in a release.

Football fans will be dropped off near Gate 2 next to the Crisler Center.

After games, fans going West or downtown can board shuttles on Stadium Boulevard between Gates 2 and 4. Those heading North, East and South can make return trips with shuttles located between Stadium Way and Kipke Drive, TheRide said.

Shuttle pick up points around Ann Arbor include Ann Arbor Regent Hotel & Suites, Bell Tower Hotel, the Fourth & William parking structure and the Thompson Street parking structure, among many others. Visit the FootballRide website for more locations.

Shuttle tickets cost $1.50 each way. Fans can pay through contactless mobile ticketing applications EZFare, Moovit, Uber and Transit.

Exact change is required if users pay in cash. Free and discounted senior, youth and disability shuttle fares are available but MCard, go!Pass and 30-day TheRide passes will not be accepted.

Masks are required on the shuttle service.

To keep passengers and staff safe, TheRide has put several safety measures in place including: