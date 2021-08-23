Ann Arbor’s Literati Bookstore to host acclaimed writer Louise Penny

Acclaimed Canadian author Louise Penny will be hosted virtually by Ann Arbor's Literati Bookstore on Friday, August 27, 2021.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Literati Bookstore will welcome award-winning author Louise Penny on Friday through its virtual At Home with Literati series.

A gem in Ann Arbor’s independent bookstore scene, Literati has brought over 350 authors to Tree Town virtually through its online series since April 2020.

New York Times bestselling author Will Schwalbe will join Penny in support of her novel “The Madness of Crowds,” the seventeenth installment of Penny’s bestselling Chief Inspector Armand Gamache series.

The acclaimed series has won numerous awards including Macavity Awards, Agatha Awards and the Canadian Arthur Ellis Award among others. Its latest installment sees protagonist Chief Inspector Armand Gamache act as protective detail for an event with a professor with controversial ideas in the village of Three Pines. After a murder is committed, Gamache and his team must investigate the death and a moral dilemma.

Tickets for Literati’s virtual event include access to the online conversation as well as a hardcover copy of “The Madness of Crowds.” Prices range from $30.73 to $34.73. International fans can participate and have Penny’s latest book shipped to them for $90.73.

The event starts at 7 p.m.

Get tickets here.