Ann Arbor Rec & Ed offers week of free classes in September

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jumpstart fall fitness goals with a week of free classes courtesy of Ann Arbor Community Education and Recreation (Rec & Ed).

From September 13-19, community members can sample in-person and online fitness and yoga classes at no cost. Participants can have their questions answered by Rec & Ed instructors before committing to multi-week courses.

“Try It Free!” classes will be held at various times to accommodate different schedules. Free courses include yoga, Zumba, weight training, cardio drumming, belly dancing and Pilates.

Classes follow Ann Arbor Public Schools COVID-19 protocols, the organization said. Under the current protocols, masks are required indoors.

“COVID-19 has taken a huge toll on our communities, and having outlets to help our physical and mental health is more important than ever as we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic,” said Rec & Ed adult enrichment supervisor Seema Jolly in a release. “And as we’ve done since March 2020, Rec & Ed will continue to find ways to build community and adapt our programs to ensure people are staying safe and having fun while they learn something new, or help them continue to practice a hobby or a physical fitness routine.”

Additional fall Rec & Ed fitness and enrichment courses range from Tai Chi to acrylic painting.

Registration is now open. Sign up on www.aarecedonline.com or call 734-994-2300 ext. 0.