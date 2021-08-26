Dexter Cider Mill reopens for fall season on Friday

A vintage truck with a sign is parked outside the Dexter Cider Mill on Oct. 16, 2020.

DEXTER, Mich. – All the telltale signs of fall’s arrival are upon us: First day of school and Labor Day are around the corner, Starbucks has begun selling Pumpkin Spice Lattes and the Dexter Cider Mill is reopening for the season.

The oldest and continuously operating cider mill in Michigan, the Dexter Cider Mill will be marking 135 years in the community this fall.

According to its website, very few of the family-owned mill’s processes have changed since first opening in 1886, including the use of its authentic oak press.

Apple cider slushie at Dexter Cider Mill (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

The Dexter Cider Mill specializes in unpasteurized cider and cider slushies, fresh doughnuts, apple nut bread and caramel apples. Its old-fashioned general store also sells fresh baked goods and locally-produced foods. During the colder months, it serves hot spiced cider perfect for sipping by a fire.

Opening weekend hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

The mill only accepts cash or check. An ATM is available on site and parking is free.

The Dexter Cider Mill is located at 3685 Central St. in Dexter.

For more information about the Dexter Cider Mill, visit www.dextercidermill.com.