Here are 4 cider mills near Ann Arbor to put you in the fall spirit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – As the weather starts to cool down, cider mills have started to open with doughnuts, cider and a bounty of fall goodies.

While some mills and orchards offer hayrides, corn mazes and other amenities, make sure to call ahead or check out their websites for the latest information.

Here’s are four cider mills to get you in the fall spirit:

Where: 5565 Merritt Rd., Ypsilanti

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays in September

Started in 1837, the Ypsilanti farm has an orchard for U-pick apples and pumpkins, a cider mill as well as a general store for picking up salsas, jellies, baked items and other treats. Visitors can purchase tickets to its Country Fair for access to different play areas, a corn maze and a petting farm. Different parts of the orchard are available at different times throughout the month. Check the website for October and November hours.

Where: 3685 Central St., Dexter

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays

Having opened on Aug. 28, this cider mill has apples, pies, cider and its famous donuts ready. The Dexter Cider Mill has operated since 1886 and still uses traditional methods to make wood pressed cider.

Tip: This cider doesn’t accept payment by card so make sure to have cash or checks on you. There is an ATM on the premise.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Where: 61475 Silver Lake Rd., South Lyon

When: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Located northeast of Ann Arbor, Erwin’s opened in up to visitors in August. Its cider mill offers a variety of baked goods, apple and raspberry cider (while supplies last), honey, maple syrup and more. There is also a corn maze and U-Pick patches for raspberries, apples and pumpkins.

Tip: Erwin Orchards only accepts payment cash or checks. An ATM is on the premise.

Where: 13011 Bethel Church Rd., Manchester

When: Noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays

About 30 minutes west of Ann Arbor, Alber Orchard & Cider Mill grows more than 150 varieties of apples. Owned by the Bossory family, the orchard and mill offer heirloom apples and cider. Donuts will be available starting Sept. 8. Visitors can also listen to musicians play during various times throughout September and October, according to its website.