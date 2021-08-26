Did you know? Here’s what you can recycle at Ann Arbor’s Drop-Off Station

ANN ARBOR – Dubbed by the city as “your one-stop location for all your waste and recycling needs,” Ann Arbor’s Drop-Off Station accepts numerous materials and substances on a regular basis.

For a fee, Washtenaw County residents and businesses can bring unwanted household or office items to the site.

The Drop-Off Station is operated by nonprofit Recycle Ann Arbor and all customer fees support the site’s services.

The entrance fee is $3 per standard car. Large vehicles are $15 per day. Punch and annual passes are also available for purchase and range from $25-$150.

For $3, here’s what customers can recycle:

Paper

Cardboard

Plastics

Metal

Glass food and beverage containers

Up to 3 bags of textiles

Automotive and rechargeable batteries

Up to 5 gallons of motor oil

Up to 5 gallons of vegetable oil

Oil filters

Styrofoam

Plastic bags

Certain services and items require additional fees and include, but are not limited to:

General waste, including furniture, construction debris, and concrete

Yard waste, branches, leaves, grass clippings, etc.

Tires

Electronics and bulbs

Packaging materials and sales

Secure document and hard drive destruction

Below are items and materials that are not accepted at the Drop-Off Station:

Oil-based paint or varnish

Toxics

Alkaline, single use, batteries

Liquids other than motor and vegetable oil

Food waste

Asbestos containing materials

Soil, dirt, or turf

Logs and branches over 8 inches wide

Tree stumps and roots

Deceased livestock or pets

At this time, only credit cards are accepted.

The Drop-Off Station is at 2950 East Ellsworth Rd.

Hours of operation:

Tues., Thurs.: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about services and pricing, click here.

Ad

------------------------------------------------------------

Serving residents and businesses located in Washtenaw County and beyond, the Drop-Off Station has an extensive range of services. Operated by Recycle Ann Arbor, a 501(c)3 non-profit, the Drop-Off Station receives no funding from local government and relies on fees paid by site users to maintain the services provided.

All customers using the waste and recycling services at the Drop-Off Station have to pay the site entrance fee; other fees are also levied depending upon the service being used.

Entrance Fees - other fees due depending upon service used, see price list for full details.

One day rates are available for infrequent users of services, the entry fee is only paid once per day. For customers who will make regular and frequent trips to the Drop-Off, we recommend that a ten-visit punch pass or annual pass is purchased. The punch and annual passes cover ONLY the entrance fee, other fees are still payable by the customer. An annual pass entitles the customer to 5% off their general waste fees during the year.

Ad

Standard car per day $3.00

Large vehicle per day $15.00

10 visit punch pass standard $25.00

10 visit punch pass large vehicle $100.00

Standard annual pass $75.00

Large vehicle annual pass $150.00

Recycle Ann Arbor tries to keep the cost of recycling as low as possible and so does not charge additional fees for many of the items brought to the Drop-Off Station.