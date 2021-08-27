Michigan football QB Cade McNamara signs endorsement deal with cryptocurrency company

Michigan's Cade McNamara throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan won 48-42.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Cade McNamara, the starting quarterback on the Michigan football team, has signed an endorsement deal with the cryptocurrency company MORE Management.

“Honored and thrilled to be a part of the team!!” NcNamara tweeted on Friday.

The deal will pay McNamara in cryptocurrency in exchange for his social media posts and event appearances promoting the company, MORE announced.

MORE was founded in 2014 in New York City and manages the “MORE” crypto token. The company says it focuses on membership services, curated live experience and digital collectibles.

McNamara is one of the first Michigan football players to announce an endorsement deal after the NCAA updated its NIL (name, image and likeness) rules this offseason. College athletes can now profit through these types of deals without forfeiting their eligibility.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh named McNamara the starting quarterback heading into the 2021 season after the soon-to-be redshirt sophomore took over midway through last year.

After wrestling the job away from preseason starter Joe Milton, McNamara completed 43 of 71 pass attempts (60.6%) for five touchdowns and no interceptions.