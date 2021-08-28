Partly Cloudy icon
Water main break closes road in Ann Arbor indefinitely

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Another water main break, another road closure.

On Thursday, a water main break closed South Seventh Street between West Jefferson and West Liberty.

The road requires significant repairs, the City of Ann Arbor said in a notice.

A date for the road to reopen has not been determined.

The city is no stranger to water main breaks. In June, a major water main break closed the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Maple Road in west Ann Arbor for several days. The closures caused traffic backups and a boil water advisory was issued for the surrounding area. Road repairs due to the break closed portions of North Maple Road through July.

