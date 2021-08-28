Water main break closes road in Ann Arbor indefinitely

All main lanes are closed on FM 1485 in both directions at Montgomery and Harris County line due to high water on the roads.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Another water main break, another road closure.

On Thursday, a water main break closed South Seventh Street between West Jefferson and West Liberty.

The road requires significant repairs, the City of Ann Arbor said in a notice.

A date for the road to reopen has not been determined.

The city is no stranger to water main breaks. In June, a major water main break closed the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Maple Road in west Ann Arbor for several days. The closures caused traffic backups and a boil water advisory was issued for the surrounding area. Road repairs due to the break closed portions of North Maple Road through July.