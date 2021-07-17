Cloudy icon
More repairs to close Jackson Avenue in Ann Arbor after water main break

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, eastbound and westbound traffic will be reduced down to one lane on Jackson Avenue to allow for emergency reconstruction on North Maple Road.

On June 22, a water main break near the Jackson/Maple intersection caused the surrounding roads to close for repairs. Following the break, a temporary boil water advisory was issued for the surrounding area and part of North Maple Road between Jackson and Dexter avenues remained closed.

Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m Mondays through Saturdays if weather permits and is anticipated to be complete by 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 10, the city of Ann Arbor said in a notice.

Traffic will shift to the south side of the Jackson/Maple intersection away from the work area.

Pedestrian traffic will be maintained but may be detoured by the contractor if necessary.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

