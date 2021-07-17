More repairs to close Jackson Avenue in Ann Arbor after water main break

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, eastbound and westbound traffic will be reduced down to one lane on Jackson Avenue to allow for emergency reconstruction on North Maple Road.
On June 22, a water main break near the Jackson/Maple intersection caused the surrounding roads to close for repairs. Following the break, a temporary boil water advisory was issued for the surrounding area and part of North Maple Road between Jackson and Dexter avenues remained closed.
Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m Mondays through Saturdays if weather permits and is anticipated to be complete by 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 10, the city of Ann Arbor said in a notice.
Traffic will shift to the south side of the Jackson/Maple intersection away from the work area.
Pedestrian traffic will be maintained but may be detoured by the contractor if necessary.
