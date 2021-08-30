Partly Cloudy icon
City of Ann Arbor making headway in water meter replacement project despite pandemic

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Photo by Steve Johnson from Pexels.

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor recently announced it has completed nearly three-quarters of needed water meter installations as part of a citywide effort to replace meters in homes.

As of Aug. 12, the city replaced a total of 19,146 meters as part of the project that began last year. Some residents who originally requested to delay their replacement over health and safety concerns are encouraged to schedule their installation as soon as possible.

Installers wear face masks and gloves when interacting with customers and practice physical distancing, according to a city release. They also undergo daily health screening questions and temperature checks and disinfect their tools and tablets throughout the day.

“Customers will be offered face coverings and asked if anyone in the household/ business has experienced symptoms or has been in close contact with someone who has,” reads the release.

The city’s water meters are at the end of their useful life and the process takes 30-60 minutes with 15-20 minute water interruptions.

Technicians from the city’s contractor, Utility Metering Solutions, have been inspecting water lines to make sure they are in compliance with Michigan’s new Lead and Copper rules.

For more information and to schedule an installation appointment, click here.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

