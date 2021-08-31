Partly Cloudy icon
City of Ann Arbor: No trash pick up, compost collection Monday

Services delayed by Labor Day holiday, city offices closed

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Don’t set your trash out next Monday morning.

On Monday, Aug. 30, the city of Ann Arbor announced that city offices would be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 for the Labor Day holiday.

Curbside collection services, including trash, recycling and compost pick up will be delayed by one day, a notice from the city said.

Monday’s collections will occur on Tuesday, and so on and so forth throughout the week. Friday’s scheduled services will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Municipal offices including the 15th Judicial District Court and the Customer Service Center in Larcom City Hall will be closed during Labor Day.

Safety and utility services will still be operational, the city said.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

