City of Ann Arbor: No trash pick up, compost collection Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Don’t set your trash out next Monday morning.

On Monday, Aug. 30, the city of Ann Arbor announced that city offices would be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 for the Labor Day holiday.

Curbside collection services, including trash, recycling and compost pick up will be delayed by one day, a notice from the city said.

Monday’s collections will occur on Tuesday, and so on and so forth throughout the week. Friday’s scheduled services will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Municipal offices including the 15th Judicial District Court and the Customer Service Center in Larcom City Hall will be closed during Labor Day.

Safety and utility services will still be operational, the city said.