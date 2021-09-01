Your guide to parking restrictions, road closures in Ann Arbor on game day

Students and fans walk to Michigan Stadium for the first home football game of the season on Sept. 9, 2017. (Credit: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – The first game of the Michigan football season is set for Saturday and fans will be descending upon Michigan Stadium after nearly two years of no public access to games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With no capacity limits, it’s going to be a busy Saturday with that familiar sea of maize and blue shirts flowing through the city.

The city of Ann Arbor just released its on-street parking restrictions and street closures ahead of the big day.

Street closures go into effect three hours before each game and last until the end of the game. The exception to the rule is the southbound lane of South Main Street which closes one hour prior to the game until the end of the game.

Below are the game-day street closures:

East Keech Street between South Main and Greene streets.

Greene Street from East Hoover to Keech streets, limiting access to parking permit holders.

Westbound right-turn lane on East Stadium Boulevard (onto South Main Street) just south of the Michigan Stadium.

South Main Street between Pauline and Stadium.

On-street parking restrictions will go into effect at 8 a.m. on game day through midnight. Residents are reminded that some streets in the vicinity of the stadium will have restricted parking.

Restrictions will affect portions of:

Scio Church Road

Franklin Boulevard

Snyder Avenue

Berkley Avenue

Potter Avenue

West Keech Avenue

Edgewood Avenue

South Main Street

Edgewood Place

Brown Street

South Fourth Avenue

South Division Street

McKinley Avenue

Dewey Avenue

Here’s a map of the closures.

Fans attending home games can check the city’s road of lane closure website for updates. Additionally, fans can check the WAZE app to see a visual representation of the closures.

For more information, visit www.a2gov.org/parking.