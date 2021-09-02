Partly Cloudy icon
74º
wdiv logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw County Prosecutor vows to protect reproductive rights amid Texas abortion ruling

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Texas, Texas Abortion Ban, Abortion, Abortion Ban, Roe V. Wade, Supreme Court, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Washtenaw County, Washtenaw County Prosecutor, Twitter, Social Media, Reproductive Rights, Abortion Rights, Pregnancy
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit.
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit. (Eli Savit)

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit took to Twitter on Thursday morning with a message for his constituents concerning the Supreme Court’s recent decision to uphold a new abortion ban in Texas.

In a 5-4 vote, the decision is seen as a major blow to progress made in abortion and reproductive rights since the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe V. Wade decision to legalize abortions nationwide in 1973.

The Texas ban prohibits abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, or once a fetal heartbeat is detected, at a point when many women don’t know they’re pregnant. Cases of rape or incest receive no exceptions under the new law.

“Let me be abundantly clear,” Savit tweeted. “We won’t prosecute that. As long as I hold office, we will never, ever prosecute any person for exercising reproductive freedom.”

According to the Washington Post, 85% to 90% of abortions in Texas are performed after six weeks, meaning nearly all abortions in the state could be blocked.

The new law, which allows private citizens to serve anyone who provides or facilitates an abortion with a civil lawsuit, went into effect on Wednesday at midnight.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor called the court’s order “stunning” and the ban a “flagrantly unconstitutional law.” She said “a majority of justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand.”

Legal challenges to the law are ongoing.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email