Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall receives sustainability certification

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Briarwood Mall is now an Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) Certified Sustainable Property.

The Tree Town mall is among eight properties owned by commercial real estate company Simon Property Group to receive the distinction for its green efforts.

The prestigious honor recognizes properties that are environmentally friendly, sustainable and efficient. To be considered, properties must meet specific requirements and are then awarded points for additional sustainabilities initiatives, including reduced water consumption.

“Simon’s recognition by IREM as having multiple Certified Sustainable Properties reflects our continued commitment to manage efficient and environmentally safe properties,” said Simon General Counsel and Secretary Steve Fivel in a release. “Sustainability is not just about good design – it’s about asset performance that results from quality property management, and we are proud to embody that daily.”

Other Simon properties to receive the certification include Barton Creek Square, Great Mall, Mall of Georgia, Tampa Premium Outlets, The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Wrentham Village Premium Outlets and Grove City Premium Outlets.

Briarwood Mall is at 100 Briarwood Cir.