Here is Michigan basketball’s full 31-game regular season schedule for 2021-22

Wolverines tip of third year of Juwan Howard era on Nov. 10

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Michigan coach Juwan Howard holds a championship sign after after the team's win over Michigan State in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The full schedule for Michigan basketball’s 2021-22 regular season has been revealed.

Juwan Howard’s third year will start out with an exhibition game at Wayne State on Nov. 5, and then, the Wolverines will officially tip off the season Nov. 10.

Here’s a look at the full 31-game schedule:

  • Nov. 10: Buffalo
  • Nov. 13: Prairie View A&M (Coaches vs. Racism)
  • Nov. 16: Seton Hall (Gavitt Tipoff Games)
  • Nov. 19 UNLV (Roman Main Event -- Las Vegas)
  • Nov. 21: Arizona or Wichita State (Roman Main Event -- Las Vegas)
  • Nov. 24: Tarleton State
  • Dec. 1: at North Carolina (Big Ten-ACC Challenge)
  • Dec. 4: San Diego State
  • Dec. 7: at Nebraska
  • Dec. 11: Minnesota
  • Dec. 18: Southern Utah
  • Dec. 21: Purdue Fort Wayne
  • Dec. 30: at Central Florida
  • Jan. 8: Michigan State
  • Jan. 11: Purdue
  • Jan. 14: at Illinois
  • Jan. 18: Maryland
  • Jan. 23: at Indiana
  • Jan. 26: Northwestern
  • Jan. 29: at Michigan State
  • Feb. 1: Nebraska
  • Feb. 5: at Purdue
  • Feb. 8: at Penn State
  • Feb. 12: Ohio State
  • Feb. 17: at Iowa
  • Feb. 20: at Wisconsin
  • Feb. 23: Rutgers
  • Feb. 27: Illinois
  • March 3: Iowa
  • March 6: at Ohio State

