Entheofest to celebrate psychedelics in downtown Ann Arbor

FILE - In this May 24, 2019, file photo a vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a pop-up cannabis market in Los Angeles. Despite pandemic conditions that made normal signature-gathering almost impossible, activists in the nation's capital say they have enough signatures for a November ballot initiative that would decriminalize natural psychedelics such as mescaline and psilocybin mushrooms. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Celebrate ‘‘sacred plant medicine’' and entheogenic mushrooms in the Diag next weekend.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, community members will gather on the University of Michigan Diag for the inaugural Entheofest, a festival highlighting psychedelics.

“The Entheofest is a free speech event celebrating sacred plant medicine,” the event website says. “This will be an annual event commemorating the anniversary of Ann Arbor’s resolution to decriminalize entheogen plants and fungi.”

In September 2020, Ann Arbor City Council members voted 11-0 to decriminalize the use of psychedelic and entheogenic plants including ayahuasca, ibogaine, mescaline, peyote, psilocybin mushrooms and other substances with hallucinogenic properties considered illegal in the State of Michigan.

The free festival will run from 11:11 a.m. to 2:22 p.m. Several political figures, advocates and activists for natural hallucinogens and medical plants are slated to speak.

First Nations civil rights leader ‘Barking Dog’ Daryll Brown is scheduled to be the keynote speaker. He will be joined by Fox 2 News Anchor Anqunette Sarfoh as MC, researcher William Leonard Pickard, Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, Sen. Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor) and Rep. Yousef Rabhi (D-Ann Arbor) among many others.

Entertainment includes music by Ann Arbor-based Brennan Andes and Friends and drumming by Lamine Soumah and Sundance Robert DiDomenico.

Entheofest is hosted by Michigan Psychedelic Society, Decriminalize Nature Michigan and Student Association for Psychedelic Studies.

Learn more about the event here.

The Diag is at 913 S. University Ave. The festival will take place in front of the Harlan Hatcher Graduate Library.