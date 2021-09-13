Blake Corum named Big Ten Offensive Player of Week after Michigan football win over Washington

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) breaks away from Washington defensive back Alex Cook (5) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Michigan won 31-10.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Blake Corum has been named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Week after he helped lead Michigan football to a blowout win over Washington.

Corum rushed for a career-high 171 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-10 victory. He averaged 8.1 yards across 21 carries and also caught three passes for 11 yards.

A slim Michigan lead ballooned to 10-0 when Corum took a first-down carry 67 yards for his first score of the game. The Wolverines rushed for 343 yards, and Corum led the charge.

In two games, Corum has gained 282 yards on 35 carries and caught five passes for 33 yards. He has four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

Next up is another home game, this time against Rocky Lombardi and Northern Illinois.