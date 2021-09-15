University of Michigan: COVID-19 activity ‘stable’ on Ann Arbor campus

ANN ARBOR – COVID-19 case rates have remained stable over the past week on University of Michigan’s campus, according to the school’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

Officials said that cases on campus continue to be related to social gatherings in which students are not wearing masks.

While case rates have remained stable in the surrounding community, U-M student cases now account for 30% of all cases in Washtenaw County -- up from 25% one week ago.

However, occupancy at U-M’s Quarantine & Isolation Housing has fallen this week to 23%, compared to 36.1% one week ago.

Testing rates on campus have also dropped on campus. During the week starting Aug. 29, 7,309 tests were conducted, while 6,834 tests were conducted the week starting Sept. 5. Since Monday, U-M as reported that 1,432 tests have been performed so far this week.

The school also announced on Tuesday that U-M has discontinued its mass COVID-19 notifications following feedback from the community and new statewide guidance. Those who attend class with or happen to be in the same building as someone infected with COVID-19 are not considered close contacts and therefore do not need to get tested or quarantine as long as all individuals were wearing masks indoors and were mostly vaccinated.

Close contacts to positive COVID-19 cases will be contacted directly and, if unvaccinated, are expected to quarantine. Vaccinated close contacts do not need to quarantine if they are asymptomatic, but must contact a health provider immediately and self-monitor if they develop symptoms.

U-M’s community vaccination rate, as of Sept. 14: