University of Michigan Museum of Natural History welcomes new planetarium manager

Jeffrey "Buddy" Stark joins U-M's Museum of Natural History as its new planetarium manager.

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History has named Jeffrey “Buddy” Stark as its new planetarium manager.

Stark’s appointment comes on the tails of longtime planetarium manager Matthew Linke, who recently retired after holding the position for 32 years.

Stark has worked in planetariums for years, getting his start as a student operator during his time at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois. Before serving as the Longway Planetarium manager in flint, he worked in the Michigan Science Center’s planetarium.

Stark, who has a Master’s in Science Education, is currently working on his PhD from Western Michigan University in the same field.

In 2019, he was appointed a Fellow of the Great Lakes Planetarium Association.

“I am passionate about improving science literacy among the public,” Stark said in a release. “There’s so much more to understanding science than what is taught in formal classroom settings. I want to help people of all ages to understand the world around them—and that can be done under the dome and out in the community.”

Planetarium shows at the museum are set to resume on Oct. 1.

For more information about visiting hours and show times, visit www.lsa.umich.edu/ummnh.