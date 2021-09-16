Argo Park Canoe Livery in Ann Arbor to close Monday for construction

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Construction is temporarily closing the Argo Park Canoe Livery on Fuller Road.

Starting Tuesday, September 21, the livery site and part of an adjacent trail will be closed to visitors as improvements are made to make the area more accessible for all patrons.

Changes will include a new or improved accessible parking lot, walks, a fishing dock, site furnishings and EZ launch kayak docks, the city of Ann Arbor said in a release.

Restrooms will be renovated and a rain garden will be installed to catch stormwater runoff and improve area drainage.

Work on the canoe livery is anticipated to be completed in spring 2022.

During construction, the north parking lot near Longshore Park will remain open. Those using the trail near the livery will follow a detour along Swift and Wright streets and Longshore Drive.

Signs and barricades will direct community members away from the construction area, the city said.

Ad

Those with questions can contact Landscape Architect/Park Planner Adam Fercho through email at afercho@a2gov.org.

Argo Park Canoe Livery is at 3000 Fuller Road.