Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washtenaw County hosts first 5K on Sunday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Support Washtenaw County children while exercising on Sunday, September 19, with the first Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washtenaw County 5K.

Hosted in partnership with several Ypsilanti-area businesses, 5K registrants can run, walk or skip their way through the Eastern Michigan University campus and on part of the B2B trail.

The in-person race kicks off at 10 a.m. on the EMU campus but a virtual option is available for those wanting to go at it alone.

Runners will begin gathering at 9 a.m. for free coffee and bagels, music and giveaways, the event website says.

Fees for adults cost $35 and include a race T-shirt, race bib, Unity Vibration pint glass, free drink ticket and sponsor items. Those ages 12 and younger can sign up for a $15 youth registration, which includes a race T-shirt, bib and sponsor items.

The $35 Current Match Registration includes one adult and one youth registration.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washtenaw County provides one-to-one mentoring services to county youth to help them achieve their potential.

Find more information about registration, packet pick up and parking at www.bbbswashtenaw.org/5k