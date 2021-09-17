Trash Talk Tour coming to Ann Arbor on Sunday

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw Zero Waste Coalition is hosting a Trash Talk Tour on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. rain or shine.

The tour is free and open to the public and has 10 stops around Tree Town to demonstrate what happens to your trash, compost and recyclables after it is thrown away.

Visit local recycling and composting facilities, zero waste restaurants, shops and more.

Prior to the event, a short tour will be offered at Michigan Stadium at 9:30 a.m. to demonstrate the University of Michigan Athletic Department’s zero waste efforts during football games.

Tour stops include:

Allen Elementary

Recycle Ann Arbor Drop-Off Station

Old Ann Arbor landfill

Ann Arbor compost facility

Ann Arbor PTO Thrift Shop

By the Pound

BYOC Co.

People’s Food Co-op

Zingerman’s Delicatessen

Common Cycle

All locations will be open from noon to 4 p.m. for tour participants.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.