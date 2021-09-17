Partly Cloudy icon
83º
wdiv logo

All About Ann Arbor

Trash Talk Tour coming to Ann Arbor on Sunday

Explore zero waste efforts around Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Zero Waste, Eco-Friendly, Event, Ann Arbor Events, Tour, Trash Talk Tour, Ann Arbor Public Schools, Zingerman's, Zingerman's Delicatessen, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor PTO Thrift Shop, Recycle Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Common Cycle
Michigan Stadium
Michigan Stadium (2020 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw Zero Waste Coalition is hosting a Trash Talk Tour on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. rain or shine.

The tour is free and open to the public and has 10 stops around Tree Town to demonstrate what happens to your trash, compost and recyclables after it is thrown away.

Visit local recycling and composting facilities, zero waste restaurants, shops and more.

Prior to the event, a short tour will be offered at Michigan Stadium at 9:30 a.m. to demonstrate the University of Michigan Athletic Department’s zero waste efforts during football games.

Tour stops include:

  • Allen Elementary
  • Recycle Ann Arbor Drop-Off Station
  • Old Ann Arbor landfill
  • Ann Arbor compost facility
  • Ann Arbor PTO Thrift Shop
  • By the Pound
  • BYOC Co.
  • People’s Food Co-op
  • Zingerman’s Delicatessen
  • Common Cycle

All locations will be open from noon to 4 p.m. for tour participants.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email