Michigan running back Blake Corum tied for most touchdowns in college football

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) dives for a one-yard touchdown run against Northern Illinois in the second half of a NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan running back Blake Corum is in a three-way tie for the most touchdowns in college football this season.

In Michigan’s win over Northern Illinois this weekend, Corum carried the ball 13 times for 125 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught one pass for 12 yards.

It’s the second-straight game with three scores for Corum, who rushed 21 times for 171 yards against Washington last week and earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Corum rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown in the opener against Western Michigan and caught two passes for 22 yards and a score.

Overall, the sophomore has gained 407 yards and scored seven touchdowns across 48 rushing attempts. He has six catches for 46 yards and one touchdown.

Ad

Through three games, only Marshall running back Rasheen Ali and Duke running back Mataeo Durant have scored as many touchdowns as Corum. All three have seven rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

Michigan State star Kenneth Walker III has the second-most touchdowns among Big Ten players, with six. A handful of others have five.

Corum is averaging 8.5 yards per carry and leading a talented trio of backs that also includes senior Hassan Haskins and true freshman Donovan Edwards. Haskins has rushed for 281 yards and four touchdowns on 49 carries, while Edwards has 117 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.