UMS’ free outdoor dance workshop returns to Ann Arbor on Sunday

ANN ARBOR – University Musical Society has announced the return of its series “You Can Dance - Outside!”

The free outdoor dance workshop is open to the public and will convene for four meetings at parks in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

The dynamic experience explores African Diaspora dance styles.

On Sunday, artist Heather Mitchell will lead participants through traditional West African Dance at 11 a.m. in Ann Arbor’s Olson Park. Sound too advanced for you? Mitchell will also be introducing beginners to contemporary AfroBeat moves.

Mitchell is an adjunct professor at Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University’s dance departments. She has also done choreography for Kalamazoo College, FaceOff Theatre Company, The Civic and more.

Typically held at Ann Arbor’s YMCA, the “You Can Dance” series moved outdoors in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was a popular event with community members last season, who showed up to enjoy the socially distant dancing.

