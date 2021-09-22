Photos: Ann Arbor’s inaugural Entheofest takes over Diag

Decriminalize Nature of Michigan secretary Chuck Ream speaks to the crowd at the inaugural Entheofest in Ann Arbor on Sept.19, 2021

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The first-ever Entheofest in Ann Arbor brought thousands to the University of Michigan Diag.

On Sept. 19, the three-hour festival commemorated the one-year anniversary of an Ann Arbor City Council vote to decriminalize the use of entheogenic plants like ayahuasca, ibogaine, mescaline, peyote and psilocybin mushrooms.

Elected officials and activists spoke from the steps of the Hatcher Graduate Library, addressing decriminalization, legislation, personal stories, healing and of the future.

Speakers include Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit and Chief Assistant Prosecutor for Washtenaw County Victoria Burton-Harris, William Leonard Pickard, advocate Ayana Ife Iyi, State Rep. Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor) and Rep. Yousef Rabhi (D-Ann Arbor) and Darryl Barking Dog Brown, among many others.

Take a look at the event below:

Attendees of the inaugural Entheofest in Ann Arbor on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

State senator Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor) speaks to the crowd at the inaugural Entheofest in Ann Arbor on Sept.19, 2021. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

Detroit Native and psychedelics advocate Ayana Ife Iyi speaks to the crowd at the inaugural Entheofest in Ann Arbor on Sept.19, 2021. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

Anqunette “Q” Sarfoh acts as MC at the inaugural Entheofest in Ann Arbor on Sept.19, 2021. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

Attendees of the inaugural Entheofest in Ann Arbor on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

University of Michigan students speak to Entheofest attendees about ongoing studies about entheogenic plant and fungi usage. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

Drumming by Lamine Soumah and Sundance Robert DiDomenico. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

Darryl "Barking Dog" Brown speaks to the crowd at the inaugural Entheofest in Ann Arbor on Sept.19, 2021. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

Speaker William Leonard Pickard was release from prison after serving 20 years of two life sentences for allegedly synthesizing LSD (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)

Co-director for Decriminalize Nature Michigan Michael "Myc O. Phile" Williams speaks to the crowd at the inaugural Entheofest in Ann Arbor on Sept.19, 2021. (Sarah M. Parlette / WDIV)