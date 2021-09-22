Photos: Ann Arbor’s inaugural Entheofest takes over Diag

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The first-ever Entheofest in Ann Arbor brought thousands to the University of Michigan Diag.
On Sept. 19, the three-hour festival commemorated the one-year anniversary of an Ann Arbor City Council vote to decriminalize the use of entheogenic plants like ayahuasca, ibogaine, mescaline, peyote and psilocybin mushrooms.
Elected officials and activists spoke from the steps of the Hatcher Graduate Library, addressing decriminalization, legislation, personal stories, healing and of the future.
Speakers include Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit and Chief Assistant Prosecutor for Washtenaw County Victoria Burton-Harris, William Leonard Pickard, advocate Ayana Ife Iyi, State Rep. Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor) and Rep. Yousef Rabhi (D-Ann Arbor) and Darryl Barking Dog Brown, among many others.
Take a look at the event below:
