Westside Art Hop making mid-October return in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Glass artist Larry Nisson creates pieces to put in your garden.
Glass artist Larry Nisson creates pieces to put in your garden. (Larry Nisson | Westside Art Hop)

ANN ARBOR – Enjoy the fall colors while browsing works by dozens of artists at the upcoming Westside Art Hop Oct. 16-17.

The art walk will feature more than 60 artists, who will set up in garages, on porches and in tents across Ann Arbor’s Old West Side.

Various works will be for sale, including:

  • Paintings
  • Glass
  • Woodwork
  • Sculpture
  • Printmaking
  • Jewelry
  • Weaving and wearable fiber arts
  • Crafts, cards, gifts and more

Hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Visitors are asked to wear face masks at the event. According to organizers, all artists are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Parking is free and signs will be posted in the area to guide visitors around the event.

For more information and to see a map of the event, visit westsidearthop.com.

