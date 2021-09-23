‘This man was a monster’ -- Survivors of late U-M doctor’s abuse address Board of Regents for first time

The survivors of Dr. Robert Anderson’s abuse address the University of Michigan Board of Regents Thursday.

The Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached at 855-864-2374.

Many said they were silenced during the board’s digital meetings. Thursday was the first face-to-face meeting.

The survivors said they’ve been frustrated by having no access to the university.

Chuck Christian, a member of the 1981 Rose Bowl team, traveled from Boston to be in Ann Arbor.

“There are so many victims and I’m seeing them here today. These are neighbors of Anderson. These are friends of his. I’m seeing them all here today,” Christian said. “This man was a monster.”

Following several emotional moments, Board chair Jordan Acker said he couldn’t say much due to the ongoing litigation, but added that the university is working to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“To the survivors -- we hear you, we value you,” Acker said. “And we thank you for sharing your stories.”

The board outlined its new sexual misconduct policy in the wake of the incident, but there is more to come. Survivors are expected to testify in Lansing during hearings at the capitol.

